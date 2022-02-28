State of the Union: Biden to hold annual address as world focuses on Russia-Ukraine crisis

article

There will be no shortage of topics when President Joe Biden speaks to Americans for his first State of the Union to a full Congress.

Biden first addressed a joint session of Congress in April 2020 after about 100 days in office. However, the event was capped at 200 attendees instead of the usual 1,600 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president will address a joint session of Congress at the United States Capitol on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at 9 p.m. EST. Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will deliver the GOP rebuttal afterward.

In what many political pundits call an unusual move, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Democrat, will also deliver a rebuttal. She is expected to push the progressive agenda on behalf of the Working Families Party following Biden's speech.

Tlaib is expected to praise the president’s stimulus bill and argue that liberals have pushed hard to pass Biden’s agenda. And she’s sure to take aim at Republican lawmakers and some moderate Democrats for blocking the passage of the major spending package being pushed by the White House and most Democrats in Congress.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., recently announced that all members of Congress – House and Senate – may attend the speech in person. The president spoke last year to a fairly vacant chamber with just a skeleton crew of members present amid the ongoing pandemic, robbing the event of its typical pomp and energy.

Fencing installed around the U.S. Capitol for months after the January 2021 insurrection is now back up as concern grows about potential demonstrations or truck convoys snarling traffic in the nation’s capital.



RELATED: Russia-Ukraine updates: What to know as Ukrainian troops resist advance on key cities

Biden expected to discuss Russia-Ukraine crisis

Traditionally, State of the Union speeches focus on domestic issues. But many political experts believe Biden will have no choice but to address the Russia-Ukraine conflict, as Russian President Vladimir Putin has expanded his invasion of Ukraine, plunging Europe into war and hijacking Biden’s foreign policy agenda.

"This is a really important opportunity for the president to talk about Russia’s appalling attack and to put it in the context of why it matters," Michael Waldman, president of the Brennan Center for Justice and a former chief speechwriter for President Bill Clinton, said.

The first talks aimed at stopping the fighting between Ukraine and Russia ended Monday with no agreement except to keep talking, while an increasingly isolated Moscow ran into unexpectedly fierce resistance on the ground and economic havoc at home.

RELATED: Ukraine latest: Putin puts Russia's nuclear deterrent forces on alert amid tensions with West

As the talks wrapped up, several blasts could be heard in Kyiv, though few details were immediately known. Russian troops, while attacking multiple fronts, continued to advance slowly on the capital city of nearly 3 million people.

Biden to discuss recent Supreme Court nominee

In addition to the expanding invasion of Ukraine, Biden announced Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee for the Supreme Court seat being vacated by Justice Stephen Breyer, who is retiring.

RELATED: Who is Ketanji Brown Jackson? Biden taps 1st Black woman to Supreme Court

Jackson, a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, would be the first Black woman to serve on the nation’s highest court if she is confirmed by the Senate. The nomination kicks off a closely watched process in the Senate, where Democrats have a slim majority.

Americans could learn more about Biden’s plan to address inflation

Biden came into office with a plan to fix inflation — just not the particular inflationary problem that the country now faces.

Inflation soared over the past year at its highest rate in four decades, hammering American consumers, wiping out pay raises and reinforcing the Federal Reserve’s decision to begin raising borrowing rates across the economy.

His belief is that a cluster of companies controls too many industries, which reduces competition for both customers and workers. That leads to higher prices and lower wages in what the White House says is an average cost of $5,000 annually for U.S. families. Biden is now trying to remedy the situation with 72 distinct initiatives — everything from new rules for cell phone repairs to regulations on meatpacking to more merger reviews.

RELATED:Oil prices jump; Ukraine-Russia conflict could push inflation to 10% as invasion begins

America’s current inflation woes stem from the pandemic. Supply chains for computer chips, clothes, furniture and other goods are under stress. At the same time, consumer demand has surged after a historical amount of government aid flowed into the economy. Despite efforts to get the kinks out of the supply chain, price increases have stayed high in recent months instead of fading as many initial forecasts suggested. That has the Federal Reserve ready to increase interest rates to lower inflation.

Biden to tout progress in COVID-19 pandemic, infrastructure, other initiatives

Average daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are continuing to fall in the U.S., an indicator that the omicron variant’s hold is weakening across the country. Total confirmed cases reported in February barely exceeded 100,000, a sharp downturn from around 800,850 five weeks ago in mid-January, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released looser guidelines for when Americans should wear masks to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Instead of focusing on caseloads, which are harder to control because of the more transmissible omicron variant, the agency is setting benchmarks based on hospitalizations, a sign that it is shifting to a new phase of the pandemic where the virus is viewed as a more manageable threat.

RELATED: New CDC mask guidance says many healthy Americans can finally unmask

Last November, Biden signed his hard-fought $1 trillion infrastructure deal into law before a bipartisan, celebratory crowd on the White House lawn, declaring that the new infusion of cash for roads, bridges, ports and more is going to make life "change for the better" for the American people.

But prospects are tougher for further bipartisanship ahead of the 2022 midterm elections as Biden pivots back to more difficult negotiations over his broader $1.85 trillion social spending package.

The president hopes to use the infrastructure law to build back his popularity, which has taken a hit amid rising inflation and the inability to fully shake the public health and economic risks from COVID-19.

The address will mark the latest any president has delivered a State of the Union address. The speech is normally timed for January, and occasionally for February. The delay is driven in part by a busy legislative calendar, a winter spike in COVID-19 cases from the more transmissible omicron variant and the upcoming Winter Olympics, which ties up broadcast network time.

Advertisement

The Associated Press and FOX News contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.