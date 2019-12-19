State police: 1 dead, 2 others shot at Rhode Island housing complex

A shooting Thursday at a Rhode Island affordable housing complex for elderly and disabled residents left one person dead and two others injured, authorities said.

Col. James Manni told The Providence Journal that the shooting happened at the Babcock Village apartments in Westerly, a beachfront town along the Connecticut border.

Two of the victims were taken to the hospital, the newspaper reported. The extent of their injuries was unclear.

Westerly Public Schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution, according to a post on the district’s Facebook page.

The reports of gunfire also prompted Westerly Hospital and some nearby businesses into lockdown.

Police lifted the lockdown at around 12:45 p.m., though it was unclear why. The school district dismissed students early.

Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo said on Twitter that she was “closely monitoring the situation.”

“I am closely monitoring the situation in Westerly and in constant contact with Rhode Island State Police Col. Manni. I stand with the people of Westerly and all Rhode Islanders in coming together to support the victims and their families during this difficult time.”

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives said it was at the scene assisting authorities in the investigation.

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed to this report.