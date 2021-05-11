Stockton police officer, suspect both dead after shooting

A Stockton police officer and a suspect are dead after a shooting Tuesday afternoon, the Stockton Police Department confirmed.

The shooting happened around 10:39 a.m. in the 4400 block of La Cresta Way.

Police reported at 11:29 a.m. that the officer and male suspect were taken to a local hospital after being shot. A short time later the police department confirmed that both were pronounced dead.

"We are sad to announce that our police officer from this morning's shooting has died from his injuries. The suspect also died from his injuries," police said on Twitter. "More details will be released during a press conference which will be held later today."