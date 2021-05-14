Store mask policies: Publix, Costco, Walmart say masks optional for vaccinated customers

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance this week for fully vaccinated people, allowing them to ditch their face coverings in most indoor and outdoor settings in crowds. But despite this news, many major retailers have said they’ll keep their mask policies in place for now, with some re-evaluating those policies, in response to the relaxed guidelines.



CDC officials said people who are not fully vaccinated should continue to wear masks indoors, essentially leaving it up to people to do the right thing — as there is no easy way to determine who has been vaccinated and who hasn't.



Costco announced on Friday that it will allow customers who are fully vaccinated to enter stores without a mask only in locations where where state or local jurisdiction does not have a mask mandate. The company said it will also not require proof of vaccination.



The company said face coverings will be required, however, in health care settings including the company’s pharmacy, optical and hearing aid sections.



Publix, the supermarket chain, also dropped face covering mandates for its stores, saying the rule is optional for fully vaccinated customers.



"Publix will no longer require fully vaccinated associates or customers to wear face coverings, unless required by a state or local order or ordinance, beginning May 15," a company press release read.



Trader Joe’s on Friday, updating its website with a statement that encourages shoppers to follow guidance from health officials. This includes, "as appropriate, CDC guidelines that advise customers who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks while shopping."



Walmart also said Friday that customers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 do not need to wear a mask in its stores in light of the agency’s guidance.



"Beginning today, vaccinated customers and members are welcome to shop without a mask, and we will continue to request that non-vaccinated customers and members wear face coverings in our stores and clubs. We will update the signage in our facilities to reflect this," Walmart said in a statement.



But shoppers at Target stores will still be required to follow coronavirus protocols, including mask-wearing and social distancing, for now. The company said in a statement that it is reviewing the CDC’s updated guidance and reevaluating "the guidance we offer our team and guests."



A representative for Home Depot said the company will keep its policy for shoppers and employees to wear masks indoors at this time.



Kroger, the nation’s largest supermarket chain, said it will also continue to require masks at all stores. The Cincinnati-based company operates several other regional supermarket chains in 35 states, including Fred Meyer, Harris Teeter, Ralphs and King Soopers.



CVS Health said it is re-evaluating its policy on masks given the CDC’s new guidance. "Until that evaluation is complete, the existing company policies on face coverings and maintaining social distance in stores and clinics remain in effect," a representative said in a statement. "The safety of our employees, customers and vendors will continue to guide our decision-making process."



President Joe Biden gave a Rose Garden address heralding the new guidance on Thursday, an event where he and his staff went without masks and called it "a great day for America."



"We’ve gotten this far — please protect yourself until you get to the finish line," Biden said, noting that most Americans under 65 are not yet fully vaccinated. He said the government was not going to enforce the mask-wearing guidance on those not yet fully vaccinated.



"We're not going to go out and arrest people," added Biden, who said he believes the American people want to take care of their neighbors. "If you haven’t been vaccinated, wear your mask for your own protection and the protection of the people who also have not been vaccinated yet."

Some said the updated guidelines could lead to confusion and warned that employees at stores, restaurants, bars and other businesses could be left exposed to the coronavirus from customers and could be forced into the unwanted role of "vaccination police."



"Millions of Americans are doing the right thing and getting vaccinated, but essential workers are still forced to play mask police for shoppers who are unvaccinated and refuse to follow local COVID safety measures," Marc Perrone, president of the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, told the Associated Press. "Are they now supposed to become the vaccination police?"

Confusion over the guidance extended to the White House, where press secretary Jen Psaki said: "I think we’re still figuring out how to implement it."



Thursday’s updated CDC guidance came as many states and communities have already been lifting mask mandates amid improving virus numbers and more Americans getting shots. But even in states that have dropped mask mandates, stores and other businesses can still require face coverings if they want.

The CDC and the Biden administration had faced pressure to ease restrictions on fully vaccinated people in part to highlight the benefits of the shots and motivate other people to get inoculated.



To date, more than 154 million Americans, nearly 47% of the population, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and nearly 119 million are fully vaccinated, according to CDC figures. The rate of new vaccinations has slowed in recent weeks, but with the authorization Wednesday of the Pfizer shot for children ages 12 to 15, a new burst of doses is expected in the coming days.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said that evidence from the U.S. and Israel shows the vaccines are as strongly protective in real-world use as they were in earlier studies and that they continue to work even though some worrying mutated versions of the virus are spreading.



The more people continue to get vaccinated, the faster infections will drop — and the harder it will be for the virus to mutate enough to escape vaccines, she stressed in the announcement Thursday. She urged everyone 12 and older who is not yet vaccinated to sign up.



Walensky added that while some people still get COVID-19 despite being vaccinated, it’s rare. She cited evidence that those infections tend to be milder, shorter and harder to spread to others. If people who are vaccinated do develop COVID-19 symptoms, they should immediately put their mask back on and get tested, she said.



There are some caveats. Walensky encouraged people who have weak immune systems, such as from organ transplants or cancer treatment, to talk with their doctors before shedding their masks. That’s because of continued uncertainty about whether the vaccines can rev up a weakened immune system as well as they do normal, healthy ones.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. It was reported from Cincinnati.

