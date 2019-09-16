Storm brought rain, blowing dust to areas south of the Valley

Monsoon weather made a return to parts of Arizona Monday afternoon.

National Weather Serice officials say a cluster of severe storms were spotted south of Phoenix, with the I-8 and the I-10 feeling the impacts from the storm. Blowing dust also affected parts of San Tan Valley, as captured by SkyFOX.

A dust storm was also spotted in the Eloy area by Mike Olbinski, who posted video of the storm to his Twitter page.

ADOT officials say drivers are not encouraged to drive into a dust storm, but did offer advice on what to do if drivers are caught in one.

