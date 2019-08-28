Expand / Collapse search

Storm brought rain, hail to parts of Flagstaff

By FOX 10 Staff
Flagstaff
Courtesy: Danette Otzen

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - A storm brought rain and hail to parts of Flagstaff Wednesday afternoon.

Throughout the afternoon, people posted photos and video of falling hail on social media. In one video, hail was seen blanketing the ground.

In another video, taken in a residential neighborhood, hail is seen flowing down a sloping street like a river.

Other parts of Flagstaff received rainfall, according to social media posts made by Flagstaff residents.

Meanwhile, officials with the National Weather Service say the Flagstaff area had a 54% chance on Wednesday for thunderstorm activities, with forecasts calling for frequent lightning, gusty winds, heavy rain, and quarter-sized hail possible.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.