Storms brought rain to parts of Phoenix, hail to Flagstaff

Wednesday night saw monsoon activity that brought rain and blowing dust to parts of the Valley.

During the 8:00 p.m. hour, rain began to fall in parts of the Valley, with ADOT cameras along the East Valley freeways capturing rain. Later on, ADOT camera captured blowing dust along Loop 202 in the East Valley.

SRP officials are reporting at least 14,000 customers without power in parts of the East Valley, as a result of the storm. APS officials are reporting that over 1,600 of its customers are without power, but did not say storm activity was a factor in the power outage.

Earlier on Wednesday, a storm brought hail to parts of Flagstaff during the afternoon hours.

Throughout the afternoon, people posted photos and video of falling hail on social media. In one video, hail was seen blanketing the ground.

In another video, taken in a residential neighborhood, hail is seen flowing down a sloping street like a river.

Other parts of Flagstaff received rainfall, according to social media posts made by Flagstaff residents.

Meanwhile, officials with the National Weather Service say the Flagstaff area had a 54% chance on Wednesday for thunderstorm activities, with forecasts calling for frequent lightning, gusty winds, heavy rain, and quarter-sized hail possible.As the night progressed,

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.