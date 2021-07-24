Strange vessel with person aboard washed ashore in Flagler County

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 3:43 PM MDT until SAT 4:15 PM MDT, Apache County
8
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 4:00 PM MST, Gila County
Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 AM MST, Gila County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 4:15 PM MST, Mohave County
Flood Advisory
until SAT 6:00 PM MDT, Apache County, Navajo County
Flood Advisory
until SAT 5:00 PM MST, Coconino County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 12:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 1:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264

Strange vessel with person aboard washed ashore in Flagler County

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 55 mins ago
Offbeat & Unusual
FOX 35 Orlando

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a strange vessel washed ashore on Saturday morning.

Deputies said a concerned citizen reported seeing it in the Hammock area.

The person was safe with no injuries, according to law enforcement. 

TRENDING: Some people are getting $1,000 'thank you' stimulus checks: See if you qualify

FOX 35 News has learned that the ‘bubble’ belongs to marathon runner Reza Baluchi, who is ‘running’ inside the vessel, almost like a hamster wheel, for charity. His intention was to run it from Florida to Bermuda or further north up the coast.

513f0f0a-download (1)

(Flagler County Sheriff's Office)

His first attempt reportedly didn't go so well and now he's trying again.

One reason why he came ashore in the Hammock area is because he needs to charge some equipment, he told FOX 35 News. No word on when he'll continue his journey.

If you want to learn more about this runner, you can visit his website HERE. 

eb5f304a-download.jpg

(Flagler County Sheriff's Office)