Strange vessel with person aboard washed ashore in Flagler County

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office said a strange vessel washed ashore on Saturday morning.

Deputies said a concerned citizen reported seeing it in the Hammock area.

The person was safe with no injuries, according to law enforcement.

FOX 35 News has learned that the ‘bubble’ belongs to marathon runner Reza Baluchi, who is ‘running’ inside the vessel, almost like a hamster wheel, for charity. His intention was to run it from Florida to Bermuda or further north up the coast.

His first attempt reportedly didn't go so well and now he's trying again.

One reason why he came ashore in the Hammock area is because he needs to charge some equipment, he told FOX 35 News. No word on when he'll continue his journey.

