Student, officer injured in another high school shooting in Wisconsin

Police say there's been another shooting at a Wisconsin high school in which an armed student was confronted by a police officer.

The shooting happened Tuesday morning at Oshkosh West High School. Oshkosh police say the student and the officer were injured and have been taken to hospitals.

It follows a similar shooting at Waukesha South High School in suburban Milwaukee on Monday morning, when a police officer shot an armed male student in a classroom. Officials say that student pointed a handgun at officers. The 17-year-old boy was wounded.