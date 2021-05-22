Sun City West man reported missing after failing to meet daughter for breakfast in Peoria

article

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help after an 85-year-old man from Sun City West was reported missing on May 22.

John Mac was supposed to meet his daughter, Cathy, at 7 a.m. Saturday morning for breakfast at a restaurant near Bell Road and 83rd Avenue in Peoria. However, he never came.

Cathy told police that John always came early when they would meet for breakfast, and he would typically wait for her in his car.

When she came to his home near 151st Avenue and Horseman Lane, she discovered that he was missing and that his vehicle was gone.

A neighbor said he saw the 85-year-old drive away at 6 a.m. and has not seen him since then.

"This is reportedly unusual behavior, and she is concerned he may be lost driving around," officials said in a statement.

Mac has diabetes, and his medication is still at home, according to his daughter.

He is described at a white, 5'8" male weighting 180 pounds with blue eyes. His vehicle is a red 2018 Hyundai Elantra with license plate CHS6790.

Mac may be wearing a white T-shirt with black shorts and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office at 602-876-1011.

