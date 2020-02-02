Super Bowl LIV: Updates from the big game

Super Bowl LIV is finally here. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are battling for top NFL honors.

The Chiefs ended the regular season with a 12-4 record, while the 49ers finished off with a strong 13-3. The last time the 49ers appeared in the Super Bowl was in 2013.

As for the Chiefs, this is their first championship game since 1970. If the 49ers win, they will join the new England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers as the only teams with six Super Bowl victories.

Before the kickoff of Super Bowl LIV, a moment of silence was held in honor of the nine individuals — including Kobe Bryant — who were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, Calif.



MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: The San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs observe a moment of silence to honor former NBA player Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna Bryant, prior to Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Expand

Yolanda Adams performed a rousing rendition of "God Bless America" prior to the game.

US singer Yolanda Adams sings "America the Beautiful" with the Children's Voice Chorus during Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on February 2, 2020. (Photo by TIM Expand

Demi Lovato received praise from celebrities and Twitter users for her performance of the national anthem.

Military veterans were honored before the coin toss. San Francisco won the coin toss, with the Chiefs receiving. San Francisco would score first with a field goal with 13:18 in the first.



However, the Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes ran in for a touchdown with just 31 seconds left in the first quarter. An extra point gave the Chiefs a 7-3 lead over the 49ers.

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs for a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Ge Expand

Kansas City would continue their dominance into the second quarter with an interception by Bashaud Breeland, a turnover that would carry the Chiefs to a field goal and a 10-3 lead.



San Francisco was quick to respond with their first touchdown of the game by Kyle Juszczyk. An extra point brought the game to a tie at 10-10.





