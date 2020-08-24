Expand / Collapse search
Surprise man accused of shooting his wife several times, killing her

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

Elbert Hollingsworth, 60

SURPRISE, Ariz. - A man is now in jail after Surprise Police say he shot his wife several times, leading to her death hours later at a nearby hospital.

At around 3:10 a.m. Aug. 24, police responded to a call from a woman who said she was shot and needed help.

Officers arrived at a home near 133rd Avenue and Caribbean Lane and found a woman with several gunshot wounds.

Lisa Hollingsworth, 55, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

In the home's driveway was 60-year-old Elbert Hollingsworth, the victim's husband. He's been identified as the suspect.

Hollingsworth was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and was booked into the Maricopa County Jail.