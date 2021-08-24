Surprise man missing, last seen hiking in Grand Canyon

article

A search operation is underway in the Grand Canyon for a Surprise man who has not been since Sunday morning.

According to the National Park Service, 48-year-old Arturo Hernandez was last seen east of Hermit Creek Camp on the Tonto Trail at 11 a.m.

On Aug. 23, officials received a report of two overdue hikers on the Hermit Trail. Several hours later, one of the hikers reached the trailhead, however, Hernandez did not and was reported missing.

Rangers then hiked the trail and performed an aerial search, but Hernandez was not found.

Search efforts will continue Tuesday with six ground teams, as well as more aerial searches.

"Search efforts will focus on areas near the Hermit and Tonto Trails as well as the Monument Creek drainage," officials said.

Hernandez is 5'10", 185 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black athletic shorts, and black Nike shoes. He was carrying a dark gray daypack.

(Grand Canyon National Park)

If you have any information, you're asked to call the National Park Service at 888-653-0009. You can also fill out an online form or send an email to nps_isb@nps.gov.

