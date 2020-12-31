Surprise police searching for missing 10-year-old girl

An active search is underway for a missing 10-year-old girl in Surprise.

Surprise police say Hope Price was last seen near 169th Avenue and Bell Road on Dec. 31.

Hope has short brown hair, brown eyes, weighs 95 pounds, and is about 4'9." She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black tennis shoes.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 623-222-4000 or 623-222-TIPS.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.