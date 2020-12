article

Surprise Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy who ran away from home, officials said on Dec. 20.

Police say Logan Melton is a 4'3", 80-pound white male with blonde hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Melton's location is asked to contact Surprise PD at 623-222-4000 or 623-222-TIPS.

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.