Surprise to keep pools, gyms closed indefinitely as Gov. Ducey allows them to reopen

The city of Surprise is continuing to close gyms, pools and recreation centers indefinitely despite restrictions being lifted on the facilities as of May 13.

The closures are being maintained because of "budget impacts and physical distancing guidelines."

"The city of Surprise is maintaining closures of Surprise Aquatic Center, Hollyhock Pool, the gym at the Surprise Senior Center, and all recreation centers until further notice," officials wrote in a statement.

The city stated that the economic downturn from the coronavirus has affected their budget, and they have had to balance the cost of amenities like pools with the costs of essential services and public safety.

"The city is working on a phased reopening plan that will consider budget impacts, potential gathering numbers and the ability to physical distance," officials wrote.

Read the full statement here.

Arizona governor Doug Ducey allowed gyms and pools to reopen on May 13 in an executive order he issued one day earlier.

The state's stay-at-home order is set to expire on May 15.

According to Ducey's executive order, entitled "Stay home, Stay healthy, Stay Connected," hair salons, nail salons, and barbershops were allowed to reopen to customers on May 8.

On May 11, Arizona restaurants were allowed to reopen dining rooms to patrons, with modifications that followed social distancing guidelines.

