Suspect arrested on I-17 following shooting at FBI Phoenix Field Office

Officials with the FBI say a man has been arrested following a shooting incident at the FBI Phoenix Field Office Monday afternoon.

According to a statement, the incident began to unfold at around 2:00 p.m., when the male suspect approached the office, located near 7th Street and Deer Valley Drive, and fired shots at the building, as well as at an employee who was leaving the building.

The suspect, according to officials, did not gain access to the FBI building or ground, and was was later taken into custody on the I-17, near Durango.

Officials with ADOT say as a result of the incident, the southbound lanes of I-17 were closed near the Stack interchange. The northbound lanes were not affected, and the freeway has since reopened to all traffic.

FOX 10 photojournalist Rick Davis, who was at the scene, said multiple agencies were involved, and a bullet hole was reportedly seen in the suspect's car.

FBI officials say an investigation is underway.

