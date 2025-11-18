Suspect caught 45 minutes after alleged $200,000 Phoenix burglary

The Brief A suspect who allegedly stole over $200,000 in items, including jewelry and family heirlooms, from a Phoenix home was arrested within 45 minutes of the initial call to police on Sept. 30. Police credit the quick apprehension to clear home security camera footage, which allowed for immediate identification, and a community tip that led officers to the suspect while he was attempting to sell the stolen property at a nearby pawn shop.



A suspect accused of stealing more than $200,000 worth of items from a Phoenix home was arrested within 45 minutes of the homeowner's initial call to police, a speedy apprehension that authorities credit to high-quality security camera footage and community assistance.

What we know:

The Phoenix Police Department received a call about the burglary at about 3 p.m. on Sept. 30. The alleged thief, whose face was covered by a bandanna, had entered the home and taken items including jewelry and handbags.

"We're talking a lot of the jewelry, a lot of different handbags," said Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower. He noted that some of the items were family heirlooms with no specific monetary value.

The homeowner's security system captured clear video of the suspect entering a closet, fleeing the home, and hopping a fence.

"Because of the clear video, officers were able to use internal databases and investigative techniques to identify the person immediately," Bower said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo by the Phoenix Police Department

‘Because he was dressed in the same clothing …’

Within minutes of identifying the suspect, police received a tip that the man was attempting to sell stolen goods at a nearby pawn shop. As officers drove to the location, they spotted the suspect on the road.

"Because he was dressed in the same clothing, because he had that same stature, that same description that the officer saw from the surveillance camera, they immediately made a turn ... went back to that store and were able to contact that individual, place him into custody," Bower explained.

The homeowner successfully recovered all the stolen property.

According to Bower, the entire process, from the 911 call to the arrest, took only 45 minutes, illustrating the value of high-definition cameras and community involvement.

What's next:

Police are currently investigating whether the suspect is connected to other similar burglaries in the area.