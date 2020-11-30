Suspect critically injured, no officers hurt in Phoenix police shooting

article

A suspect has been hospitalized in critical condition following an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix.

According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with the Phoenix Police Department, the shooting happened in the early-morning hours of Nov. 30 near Interstate 17 and Indian School Road.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.

