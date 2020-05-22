Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Suspect fatally shot in Ahwatukee officer-involved shooting

By
Published 
Updated 29 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Suspect fatally shot in Ahwatukee officer-involved shooting

FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Ahwatukee Friday morning.

A 40-year-old man was shot and killed near the South Mountain 202 and Chandler Blvd.

Police say the shooting was the result of a domestic-violence related incident.

"Our investigators are on scene right now. We are going through all the information we have, interviewing the involved parties to gather the information," Sgt. Tommy Thompson said.

No officers were injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.