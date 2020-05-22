Suspect fatally shot in Ahwatukee officer-involved shooting

Phoenix police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Ahwatukee Friday morning.

A 40-year-old man was shot and killed near the South Mountain 202 and Chandler Blvd.

Police say the shooting was the result of a domestic-violence related incident.

"Our investigators are on scene right now. We are going through all the information we have, interviewing the involved parties to gather the information," Sgt. Tommy Thompson said.

No officers were injured.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 for updates.