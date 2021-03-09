Suspect hurt following police shooting and standoff, Mesa Police officials say

article

Mesa Police officials say a person had to be taken to the hospital following a police shooting and a standoff that lasted about two hours on March 9.

According to a statement, the incident happened at around 2:30 p.m., in a neighborhood near Southern Avenue and Gilbert Road.

"Members of the US Marshal’s Task Force served a warrant on a wanted suspect who was confirmed to be inside the residence," read a portion of the statement. "As Officers made announcements, other occupants exited the residence, confirming the suspect was now alone inside."

Officers, according to the statement, continued with their announcements when the suspect came to a window with what was believed to be a handgun. That prompted the police shooting.

"The suspect then barricaded himself inside, causing Mesa Police SWAT team and negotiators to respond," read a portion of the statement. The suspect eventually surrendered.

The suspect, according to Mesa Police officials, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The nd will likely be facing additional charges stemming from this incident upon his release.