Suspect in critical condition after being shot by Chandler police

A suspect is in critical condition after being shot by police in Chandler on the night of Saturday, Jan. 2.

The incident unfolded near Nevada and Erie streets around 9:30 p.m. when an officer tried to pull over a bicycle in the area.

Police have not said why the officer had tried to make the stop, but the bicyclist ultimately did not stop and rode into an alley.

Eventually the rider took off on foot and ran into Gazelle Meadows Park. During the chase, the suspect reportedly pulled out a weapon, and the police officer responded by shooting at the bicyclist twice.

Details about the weapon were not released.

"It's still in the park," said Detective Zachary Waters. "[We] don't have a description on what it was or how it was displayed."

No officers were injured in the shooting.