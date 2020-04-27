Suspect in custody after shooting left 3 Chandler Police officers injured

Chandler police say three people were shot by a suspect who barricaded himself inside a home and reportedly set it on fire.

The man, described at a 35-year-old Hispanic male with a history with police, was caught after fleeing the barricade into a small apartment.

Residents in the area of Galveston and Delaware were advised to shelter in place during the barricade situation.

"More gunshots, and then it escalated to the worst with the place on fire," said Joel Guerrero, who lives in the area.

"Scary because [there are a] lot of kids around here. So super scary to happen around here," said Lexus Estrella, who lives in the area.

Police say it all began when a plainclothes officer stopped a suspicious person who was possibly trying to break into cars. The suspect then fled on foot, and then turned and fired at the officer, hitting him.

Later in the afternoon, police surrounded a home in the 500 block of Delaware where the suspect was inside. Two officers were shot at the home. Both officers shot during the standoff were wearing body armor and are expected to recover.

"Had they not been wearing his body armor, it’s very likely will be talking about something different," said Sgt. Jason McClimans with Chandler Police.

Police tried everything to get the suspect out of the house. From a few flash bangs, a high-tech robot, to an old-fashioned phone call.

During the fire, the suspect somehow slipped out in the smoke and into a nearby apartment. The suspect was taken into custody just before 12:30 p.m., and was treated for smoke and heat-related health issues.

Chandler Police officials did not release any updates on the case Monday, but they are expected to release more information on Tuesday.