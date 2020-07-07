Suspect in custody after shots fired at marine base in Twentynine Palms

A suspect was in custody Tuesday morning after reports of an active shooter at a marine base in Twentynine Palms, California.

Authorities told FOX 11 that they received reports of shots fired at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center around 6:30 a.m.

One suspect was taken into custody. The identity of the suspect is unknown at this time.

No injuries were reported.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.