Suspect in custody following deadly shooting in Phoenix neighborhood

One person is dead and a suspect is in custody following a shooting in a Phoenix neighborhood.

According to Phoenix police, a man and the suspect were both shot Wednesday night in a neighborhood near 24th Street and McDowell Road. Both men were taken to a hospital where the victim died from his injuries.

The suspect has been released from the hospital and is in police custody.

A third person who was involved in an altercation with the suspect earlier in the day is also in custody.