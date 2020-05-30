Suspect injured in Phoenix officer-involved shooting

article

A suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix on May 29.

Police say they responded to a call of an armed man making threatening statements near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.

When officers approached a 23-year-old man matching the suspect's description, he ran towards a home and shot his gun as he approached the front door.

In response, an officer shot the suspect.

Later investigations revealed that the man was fleeing into his own home.

The 23-year-old was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

No one else was injured.