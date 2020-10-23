Suspect shot, killed in Casa Grande police shooting

A suspect was shot and killed overnight in an officer-involved shooting in Casa Grande.

According to a tweet from the Casa Grande Police Department, no officers were injured in the shooting that happened near Pinal Avenue and Cottonwood Lane.

Police have not released any further information on the shooting at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.

