Suspect shot, killed in Casa Grande police shooting

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 25 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. - A suspect was shot and killed overnight in an officer-involved shooting in Casa Grande.

According to a tweet from the Casa Grande Police Department, no officers were injured in the shooting that happened near Pinal Avenue and Cottonwood Lane.

Police have not released any further information on the shooting at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.

