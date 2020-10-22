Suspect shot, no officers hurt in Phoenix police shooting

article

Police say a suspect was shot and no officers were injured in an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix.

According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with Phoenix police, the shooting happened at 1:10 a.m. on Oct. 22 near 35th Avenue and Washington Street.

The suspect has been hospitalized.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.