Expand / Collapse search
Breaking News

Suspect shot, no officers hurt in Phoenix police shooting

By and Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 14 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

PHOENIX - Police say a suspect was shot and no officers were injured in an officer-involved shooting in Phoenix.

According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune with Phoenix police, the shooting happened at 1:10 a.m. on Oct. 22 near 35th Avenue and Washington Street.

The suspect has been hospitalized.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 10 Phoenix for updates.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.