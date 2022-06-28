Suspect sought in Goodyear homicide, police say
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - Police in Goodyear are investigating a homicide and a suspect remains on the loose.
Goodyear Police say officers responded to Cotton Lane and Yuma Road on the night of June 27 after reports of a "verbal family argument."
The victim of the homicide is described as a 50-year-old man. His identity was not released.
The suspect remains outstanding.
No further details were released.
If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 623-932-1220.
