Suspect sought in connection to deadly hit-and-run in Phoenix

Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead in Phoenix.

According to Phoenix police, a pedestrian who is believed to be an adult male was hit by a vehicle near 43rd Avenue and McDowell Road just before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters responded to the scene and pronounced the victim dead.

After the collision, the vehicle did not stay at the scene. There is no description of the vehicle at this time.

Road restrictions are expected to be in place for several hours.

Please avoid the area.