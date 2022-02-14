Suspect wanted after man was shot, killed in east Phoenix

Phoenix police are investigating after a man was shot and killed near 36th Street and McDowell Road on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the area at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 13 for a shooting when they found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The man, whose name has not been released, died from his injuries at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix PD or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

