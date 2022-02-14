Expand / Collapse search
Fire Weather Watch
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima-South Central Pinal-Tohono Oodham Nation, Eastern Pima-Southeastern Pinal-Santa Cruz-Western Cochise, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
4
Wind Advisory
from TUE 8:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM MST until TUE 7:00 PM MST, Parker Valley

Suspect wanted after man was shot, killed in east Phoenix

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Deadly Phoenix shooting under investigation

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a man was shot and killed near 36th Street and McDowell Road on Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the area at 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 13 for a shooting when they found a 24-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The man, whose name has not been released, died from his injuries at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Phoenix PD or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

More Arizona headlines

For the latest local news, download the FOX 10 News app.

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:




 