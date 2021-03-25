Expand / Collapse search
Suspected Boulder gunman to appear in court Thursday

By Jordan Smith
Published 
Mass Shootings
FOX TV Digital Team

10 killed, including officer in Boulder Massacre at King Soopers

Boulder Police Department officials announced that ten people were killed, including one officer at a shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder, CO on Monday.

BOULDER, Colo. - Most of Colorado’s court proceedings have been conducted virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but that won’t be the case for Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa.

District Judge Thomas Francis Mulvahill ordered Alissa to make his first court appearance in person on Thursday.

Alissa, 21, is the man suspected of gunning down 10 people inside a grocery store on Monday. He hasn’t been seen since police led him out of the King Soopers supermarket in handcuffs.

A hospital treated his leg wound before officers put him in jail. Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said the suspect has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder.

RELATED: Boulder King Soopers shooting: 21-year-old man to be charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder

According to the Associated Press, Alissa will hear his pending charges and learn his rights as a defendant, but he won’t be asked to enter a plea until later in the judicial process.

Alissa lives in Arvada, Colorado, which is roughly 30 minutes away from Boulder by car. Officials said he was born in Syria but had lived most of his life in the U.S.

Investigators don’t know yet why the suspect opened fire inside the grocery store. District Attorney Michael Dougherty said the investigation is in the early stages but that detectives believe the suspect was the only shooter.

7d58836c-Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa poses for his booking photo on March 23, 2021, in Boulder, Colorado. Alissa is the suspect in a mass shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder on March 22 that left 10 people dead. (Photo by Boulder Police Department v

A law enforcement official briefed on the shooting told the Associated Press that the gunman used a gun resembling an AR-15, which is a lightweight semi-automatic rifle often in the center of gun control debates.

The arrest affidavit said the suspect bought a Ruger AR-556 pistol on March 16 that resembles an AR-15 rifle with a slightly shorter stock.

Officials were working to trace the gun. The official was not authorized to speak publicly and spoke to AP on the condition of anonymity.

After the shooting, detectives went to Alissa’s home and found his sister-in-law, who told them that he had been playing around with a weapon she thought looked like a "machine gun" about two days earlier, according to an arrest affidavit.

This story was reported from Atlanta.