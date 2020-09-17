Suspects sought following DPS trooper-involved shooting in Phoenix

Police are searching for suspects following a shooting involving an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper in Phoenix.

Video from SkyFOX shows a large police presence involving multiple agencies near 37th Avenue and Portland.

Authorities have not released any more information on the incident.

