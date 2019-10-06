Talks in UAW strike takes a "turn for the worst" after another proposal is rejected

UAW-GM Vice President Terry Dittes notes that day 21 of the UAW strike has “taken a turn for the worst,” as General Motors has rejected another proposal that was issued on Saturday October 5, 2019.

On the table for negotiations were wages, signing bonus, job security, pensions, skilled trades, profit sharing, transfer rights and much more.

The UAW strike will enter its fourth week starting Monday. A UAW source close to the talks says,

“Talks have cooled down considerably based on a lack of a firm commitment to the American worker and to solid products being built in the U.S.”

According to Dittes the “company’s response did not address our extensive package provided last evening. They reverted back to their last rejected proposal and made little change.”

Read the full letter below issued by UAW-GM Vice President.