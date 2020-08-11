Tangible Fitness in Phoenix reopens despite not meeting reopening guidelines

In Maricopa County, the COVID-19 positivity rate is too high for gyms to reopen according to the Department of Health Services (DHS) new red, yellow and green benchmark system that was released Aug. 10.

The system gives guidance on "paused businesses" to begin reopening.

This didn't stop Tangible Fitness in Phoenix from reopening on Aug. 11. Owner, Chris Scheimann, says they’ve had enough.

Police have come by multiple times Tuesday, but they remain open. They’ve received no tickets or fines and they haven’t been told to close.

Scheimann said he couldn’t wait any longer, saying, "I think it’s a matter of choice."

The issue is that he is not allowed to reopen according to the governor's executive order on paused businesses.

Advertisement

"So what are we supposed to do? Go out of business? I’ve been here for twenty years I’m not going to lose, I mean I’m so far in debt right now," he said.

At 6 a.m. Tuesday, the gym's surveillance video recorded officers arriving because of a complaint but leaving after walking around.

"They walked through, saw we had the posting, we’ve done everything, everyone has masks on," Scheimann said.

Nathan Shyia from Phoenix says he feels safe going to the gym.

"Get those endorphins going again. It’s priceless, a loss of words," he said.

Scheimann argues the governor failed to review his executive order on Aug. 10 as required every two weeks, but a spokesperson for Doug Ducey said the DHS guidelines were the review.

"I just can’t continue to be closed. This has gone on for a long time," Scheimann said.

The Phoenix Police Department, DHS and the governor's office did not respond to questions about whether the fitness club would be cited or not.