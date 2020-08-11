Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County Including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
from THU 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Cave Creek/New River, New River Mesa, Rio Verde/Salt River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Dripping Springs
Excessive Heat Warning
from WED 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Northwest Valley, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Globe/Miami
Heat Advisory
from THU 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Dust Advisory
from TUE 6:35 PM MST until TUE 7:30 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County
Dust Advisory
from TUE 7:08 PM MST until TUE 8:15 PM MST, Maricopa County, Pinal County

Tangible Fitness in Phoenix reopens despite not meeting reopening guidelines

Coronavirus in Arizona
Officers made several visits to the gym after people called to complain but no citations were given.

PHOENIX - In Maricopa County, the COVID-19 positivity rate is too high for gyms to reopen according to the Department of Health Services (DHS) new red, yellow and green benchmark system that was released Aug. 10.

The system gives guidance on "paused businesses" to begin reopening.

This didn't stop Tangible Fitness in Phoenix from reopening on Aug. 11. Owner, Chris Scheimann, says they’ve had enough.

Police have come by multiple times Tuesday, but they remain open. They’ve received no tickets or fines and they haven’t been told to close.

Scheimann said he couldn’t wait any longer, saying, "I think it’s a matter of choice."

The issue is that he is not allowed to reopen according to the governor's executive order on paused businesses.

"So what are we supposed to do? Go out of business? I’ve been here for twenty years I’m not going to lose, I mean I’m so far in debt right now," he said.

At 6 a.m. Tuesday, the gym's surveillance video recorded officers arriving because of a complaint but leaving after walking around.

"They walked through, saw we had the posting, we’ve done everything, everyone has masks on," Scheimann said.

Nathan Shyia from Phoenix says he feels safe going to the gym.

"Get those endorphins going again. It’s priceless, a loss of words," he said.

Scheimann argues the governor failed to review his executive order on Aug. 10 as required every two weeks, but a spokesperson for Doug Ducey said the DHS guidelines were the review.

"I just can’t continue to be closed. This has gone on for a long time," Scheimann said.

The Phoenix Police Department, DHS and the governor's office did not respond to questions about whether the fitness club would be cited or not.