Teacher accused of sex with student found dead along with husband after SWAT situation in Huntersville

A CMS high school teacher, who was accused of having sex with a student, and her husband are dead following a SWAT situation at their Huntersville home Wednesday morning, authorities said.

According to detectives, a family member of Emma Neil Ogle, 63, called 911 saying Emma Ogle was armed and barricaded inside the home with her husband. As officers got to the scene, her husband, Michael Ogle, was deceased inside the home from a gunshot wound.

Police tell FOX 46 Emma Ogle died from a gunshot wound inside the home shortly after.

Details surrounding the situation inside the home are unclear and are still being investigated, Huntersville Police said.

63-YEAR-OLD TEACHER ARRESTED FOR HAVING SEX WITH TEENAGE STUDENT

Emma Ogle had been arrested last Thursday, accused of having sex with a teenage student. Ogle was charged with having sex with a student, taking indecent liberties with a student, and a crime against nature. Huntersville Police said Ogle engaged in sexual activity with a 17-year-old student at Garinger High School.

Ogle was hired by CMS in 2005. She was a CTE teacher at Vance High School before going to Garinger. She had been suspended with pay, according to CMS.

Hambright Road between Swansboro Lane and Patterson Road were closed for hours due to the incident, Huntersville Police said.

The scene at the Huntersville home has since been cleared.

Lake Norman Charter Elementary School was on lock-down Wednesday morning due to the heavy police activity in the area.

The school issued an alert message on their website:

"Our elementary campus has entered into Code Yellow status. Remember Code Yellow status means regular instruction continues, but students remain inside the building (no outside activity).

There is police activity in the area, however not on campus. Our students are safe, however, we will remain in this Code Yellow status until police activity has ceased. We will communicate once that occurs. The high school/middle school campus is not affected."

The elementary school is located at 10019 Hambright Road in Huntersville. The lock-down has since been lifted at the school.

"Please avoid the area of the 9800 Blk of Hambright Road due to police activity. Lake Norman Charter Elementary School has been placed on lock-down status," Huntersville Police tweeted Wednesday morning.

The investigation remains open and active, Huntersville Police said.