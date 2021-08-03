Teacher sues to stop Phoenix Union High School District’s mask mandate

article

A Phoenix science teacher is asking a judge to put a halt to a district-wide mask mandate, which goes against a new state law, district officials said Tuesday.

Richard Franco, a spokesman for Phoenix Union High School District, confirmed Douglas Hester’s filing for a temporary restraining order on the mandate. The superintendent and governing board members are named as defendants in the motion.

"We stand behind our decision to require masks at this time and remain steadfast in our commitment to do all we can to protect our staff, students, families, and broader community," Franco said in a statement.

Attorneys for the school district have been ordered to make their case at a hearing Wednesday in Maricopa County Superior Court. The court proceedings could be a test case for Arizona school districts determined to defy Republican Gov. Doug Ducey.

Phoenix Union, which resumed classes Monday, has about 28,000 students and 4,000 employees. Its governing board made the decision to enforce indoor mask-wearing last week.

Hester is listed on the district website as a biology, environmental science and math teacher at Metro Tech High School.

A second school, Phoenix Elementary, approved a mandatory mask rule Monday regardless of the vaccination status of students, staff and visitors. The only exceptions will be for special medical reasons.

"We know that our children learn best in person and we will implement mitigation strategies that help to minimize the spread of illnesses, reduce the need for quarantining, and avoid classroom and school closures," a district statement said.

Phoenix Elementary has 14 schools primarily located in central Phoenix. The district’s more than 5,000 students start classes on Thursday.

The state’s prohibition against mask mandates by school districts was included in budget legislation enacted in late June. The legislation doesn’t take effect until Sept. 29, though it included a provision saying the prohibition is retroactive.

It’s not clear whether the state’s prohibition is now in force. A legislator who supports the prohibition has asked government lawyers to say when it takes effect.

