Police say a teen has died after being hit by a car in front of Peoria High School.

According to Peoria police, the collision happened Friday morning near 83rd and Peoria Avenues.

The 14-year-old freshman was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene after the collision.

As a result of the investigation, 83rd Avenue is closed between Cactus and Grand Avenue.