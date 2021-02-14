Teen dead, man seriously injured in shooting at Desert Sky Mall

Phoenix police say two people were struck in a shooting at Desert Sky Mall on Feb. 14 and one of them has died.

Officers arrived at the mall for a shooting call and discovered two males with gunshot wounds around 12:40 p.m. Police say an investigation revealed the shooting happened during an argument between two people and an employee over merchandise at a kiosk.

During the argument, one of the victims pulled out a gun and shots were fired.

Seventeen-year-old Alejandro Martinez was pronounced dead at a hospital. The other victim, a 20-year-old man, is expected to survive.

Police say the kiosk employee is cooperating with investigators. No arrests have been made at this time.

Jaziell Vasquez witnessed the shooting, saying, he believes he heard eight shots ring out. "It was scary."

Police presence at Desert Sky Mall

Vasquez had just walked into a sports store less than two minutes when he heard the shots. "The store employees, they just locked the doors really quick and ordered us to the floor and we were there for like 15-20 minutes."

He added, "We started seeing more officers rushing in. One of the officers was carrying one of the injured."

Police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 602-262-6141 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

