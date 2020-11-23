Teen facing life-threatening injuries after Phoenix shooting

A teenager was seriously injured in a Monday night shooting, says the Phoenix Police Department.

A 13-year-old boy was shot near 79th Avenue and Indian School Road around 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 23. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

"This investigation is in the very early stages, and investigators are working to determine what lead up to the shooting," the department said.

No further information is available.