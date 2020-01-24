Teen girl, infant son missing from Crown Point

article

Authorities are looking for a 16-year-old girl and her 7-month-old son who were reported missing this week from northwest Indiana.

Caneesha Ellis and her son Kannon Ellis were last seen Tuesday and are missing from Crown Point, Indiana, according to a missing person alert from Crown Point police. Authorities said they “are believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.”

Caneesha Ellis is described as a 5-foot-5, 180-pound girl with black hair and brown eyes, police said. Kannon is 27 inches tall and 18 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray fuzzy bear snowsuit.

Anyone with information about them is asked to call 911 or contact Detective Norman Isaacs at 219-663-2131. Anonymous tips can also be submitted at 219-663-2131 ext. 265.