Teenage fast-food worker shot in head following dispute with customer at Phoenix Wendy's: police

A teenage worker was hurt after being shot in the head following a dispute with a customer at a fast-food restaurant in Phoenix.

According to Sgt. Vincent Cole with Phoenix Police, the incident happened at a Wendy's restaurant near 19th and Glendale Avenues at around 8 p.m. on Jan. 13, when the teen got into an argument with the customer over an order at the drive-thru.

"The customer reportedly walked up to the drive-thru window, pulled out a handgun and fired into the drive-thru window hitting the victim working inside the store," said Sgt. Cole.

After the shooting, the suspect got into a vehicle and left the scene.

The unidentified teenage victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

If you have any information on the shooting, you're asked to call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.

