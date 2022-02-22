Teenager, 2 men found dead in vacant Phoenix lot; 1 person detained

Police say a homicide investigation is underway after the bodies of three Mexican nationals were found in a vacant lot in Phoenix.

According to Sgt. Philip Krynsky with Phoenix Police, officers responded to reports of an injured person just after 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 20 near 99th Avenue and Mobile Lane and found the remains of three victims "with obvious signs of trauma."

"Homicide detectives responded to the area where they spoke to witnesses and processed the extensive crime scene," Sgt. Krynsky said in a statement.

The victims were later identified as 28-year-old Herminio Perez Ramirez, 21-year-old Isauro Martinez Dominguez, and 16-year-old Abimael Jimenez Morenos.

Police said one person was taken into custody on March 2 after detectives searched a home near 18th Street and Van Buren, but it's unknown how that person is connected to the murders.

If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or 480-TESTIGO FOR Spanish.

