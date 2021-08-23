Tempe Police looking for boy last seen waiting for bus
TEMPE, Ariz. - Police in Tempe are looking for a missing boy who was last seen waiting for his bus on Monday morning.
Sawyer Hagan, 13, was last seen at 8:25 a.m. on Aug. 23 while waiting for his bus near Pebble Beach Drive and Kyrene Road.
Sawyer is autistic, carries a whistle, and a cowbell with him. He was last seen wearing a maroon long-sleeved shirt, black boardshorts, and a red backpack.
If you have any information, you're asked to call police at 480-350-8311.
