Tempe Police searching for man accused of killing his girlfriend's brother

Tempe Police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend's brother during a fight near Rural and Southern roads on March 5.

Officers say a fight broke out between a man and a woman inside of a home in the area. During the argument, the woman's brother tried to intervene and de-escalate the conflict, police say.

That's when the woman's boyfriend, 31-year-old Sterling Evans, pulled out his gun and shot her brother. Police did not specify if the man involved in the fight was her boyfriend.

The victim was taken to the hospital and later died from his injuries.

Evans fled in a black Chevy Tahoe with license plate BLA8DTA. He is described as a 5'7", 165-pound Black male with short hair and a goatee.

Police say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his location should call 911 or Tempe PD at 480-350-8311.

