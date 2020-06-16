Tempe Police searching for sexual abuse suspect

article

Tempe Police are searching for a suspect who attempted to sexually assault a woman at an apartment complex near McClintock and Apache Boulevard.

Police say the man knocked on a woman's door at El Diablo Apartments on May 24 and asked for her phone number. When she refused, he pushed the door open, groped her and attempted to pull her clothes down, police say.

Police say the man fled through "unknown means."

The man appears to be a 6' Hispanic or Middle Eastern male with a dark complexion in his 20s, with a heavy build, black hair and a slight accent.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tempe PD at 480-350-8311.