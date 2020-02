Tempe Police: Woman who died from heart condition accidentally killed baby

Tempe Police officials have provided new details surrounding the death of a woman and her infant son over the weekend.

The two were found dead inside a home near McClintock Drive and Baseline Road Saturday afternoon, after police and fire crews were called out to the home for a medical emergency.

On Monday, Tempe Police officials said the mother had some type of heart condition that killed her, and that the baby died when she fell over on top of him.

Police officials believe the baby died from suffocation.