Tennessee prison employee killed; inmate escapes
RIPLEY, Tenn. - Authorities in Tennessee are searching for an escaped inmate who is a person of interest in the recent homicide of a Department of Correction employee.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 44-year-old Curtis Ray Watson escaped Wednesday from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary, about 60 miles outside of Memphis.
The TBI issued a "Blue Alert," which is used to inform the public of violent suspects who kill or seriously injure law enforcement officers in the line of duty.
NEW PICTURES: Curtis Watson has a variety of tattoos across his body.— TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 7, 2019
Please share to help us spread the word! pic.twitter.com/lFmizB7A8l
Authorities say 64-year-old Debra Johnson, a correctional administrator, was killed on Wednesday. They didn't give further details.
ADDITIONAL PICTURES: Here are more pictures of Curtis Watson's tattoos. He's considered extremely dangerous.— TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 7, 2019
If you spot him, call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND immediately! pic.twitter.com/S6NDOvOYQB
Watson has been incarcerated since 2012 for an aggravated kidnapping conviction. Police said at the time that Watson knocked a woman over the head with an object and raped her multiple times.
BLUE ALERT: Here is an additional profile picture of Curtis Ray Watson, the escapee who is the subject of our Blue Alert. Watson should be considered extremely dangerous.— TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 7, 2019
Please hit RT to spread the word! pic.twitter.com/2LTf5Xpxxl
TBI says Watson should be considered extremely dangerous.
BLUE ALERT: We need your help to find Curtis Ray Watson, an escapee of the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning.— TBI (@TBInvestigation) August 7, 2019
Watson is also a person-of-interest in the homicide of a Tennessee Department of Correction employee today.
Call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND if you see him! pic.twitter.com/22sQJ4vDO7