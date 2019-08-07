Tennessee prison employee killed; inmate escapes

article

Authorities in Tennessee are searching for an escaped inmate who is a person of interest in the recent homicide of a Department of Correction employee.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says 44-year-old Curtis Ray Watson escaped Wednesday from the West Tennessee State Penitentiary, about 60 miles outside of Memphis.

The TBI issued a "Blue Alert," which is used to inform the public of violent suspects who kill or seriously injure law enforcement officers in the line of duty.

NEW PICTURES: Curtis Watson has a variety of tattoos across his body.





Authorities say 64-year-old Debra Johnson, a correctional administrator, was killed on Wednesday. They didn't give further details.

ADDITIONAL PICTURES: Here are more pictures of Curtis Watson's tattoos. He's considered extremely dangerous.





Watson has been incarcerated since 2012 for an aggravated kidnapping conviction. Police said at the time that Watson knocked a woman over the head with an object and raped her multiple times.

BLUE ALERT: Here is an additional profile picture of Curtis Ray Watson, the escapee who is the subject of our Blue Alert. Watson should be considered extremely dangerous.





TBI says Watson should be considered extremely dangerous.