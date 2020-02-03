Expand / Collapse search

Terminal 2 closing at Sky Harbor

PHOENIX - Terminal 2 is officially closing its doors at Phoenix Sky Harbor International airport after nearly 60 years. 

The remaining airlines in Terminal 2 will be moved to Terminal 3 by February 5. 

Those airlines include Boutique Airlines, United Airlines, Alaska Airlines and Contour Airlines. They will be relocated to the newly renovated and expanded Terminal 3. 

Terminal 2 was built in 1962.

Airport officials say the mural that has long been a part of Terminal 2 will be saved and relocated to the car rental area in 2021. 