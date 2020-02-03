Terminal 2 closing at Sky Harbor

Terminal 2 is officially closing its doors at Phoenix Sky Harbor International airport after nearly 60 years.

The remaining airlines in Terminal 2 will be moved to Terminal 3 by February 5.

Those airlines include Boutique Airlines, United Airlines, Alaska Airlines and Contour Airlines. They will be relocated to the newly renovated and expanded Terminal 3.

Terminal 2 was built in 1962.

Airport officials say the mural that has long been a part of Terminal 2 will be saved and relocated to the car rental area in 2021.