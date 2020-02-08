Thailand shooting: 20 reported dead as soldier goes on rampage

article

Authorities in Thailand are looking for the gunman who is believed to have shot and killed 20 people, and injured many others.

The Thai government has identified the shooter as a 32-year-old soldier, Jakraphanth Thomma.

Witnesses say he first killed his commander, and two other people inside a military camp, before stealing weapons and a Humvee-type vehicle.

A police officer said the soldier had an argument about a land deal.

The incident happened late Saturday afternoon at the Suatham Phithank military camp.

The gunman drove off and opened fire along the way. He eventually stopped, got out of the vehicle, and attacked a shopping mall in the city of Nakhon Ratchasima, which is more than 150 miles from Bangkok.

Local news outlets report that he streamed his activities at the mall on Facebook Live, and took a selfie holding a rifle.

Advertisement

The Facebook page was shut down a few minutes later.

The BBC quotes a Defence ministry spokesman who said 20 people were killed during the rampage.

The suspect is believed to be hiding in a basement of the shopping center.

The mall is shut down and the streets are sealed off, as authorities try to catch him.

They have brought in his mother, to try to persuade him to surrender peacefully.

